 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Twisted Citrus Cartridge 1g

Twisted Citrus Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Twisted Citrus Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tags: Distillate, Cartridge

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Twisted Citrus

Twisted Citrus

Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!