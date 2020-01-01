 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Buddies King Kong

Buddies King Kong

by Buddies Canada

Write a review
Buddies Canada Cannabis Flower Buddies King Kong

Similar items

Show all

About this product

High Grade Hybrid King Kong by BuddiesCanada.ca

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

King Kong

King Kong

King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong may offer uplifting and focused effects to be enjoyed any time of the day.

About this brand

Buddies Canada Logo
Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around! For all purchases please visit our website at BuddiesCanada.ca Follow us on social media to participate in product giveaways and free contests! Facebook: Buddies Canada Instagram: @buddies_canada