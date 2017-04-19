Buddies Canada
Buddies King Kong
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
High Grade
Hybrid
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
