Introduced in 2006 by Dutch breeder and seedbank Sensi Seeds in honor of their dear friend, Ed Rosenthal, the layering of indica and sativa qualities in this hybrid is a rare accomplishment. A superb balance of the best traits from each end of the cannabis spectrum has been achieved through expert selection over countless generations. The blend of tropical genes in this strain's multi-faceted background is especially wide-ranging, representing sativas from all around the equatorial zone: Africa, South East Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean.