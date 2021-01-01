 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Meat Breath 14g Bag
Indica

Meat Breath 14g Bag

by Burnwell

Burnwell Cannabis Flower Meat Breath 14g Bag

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Meat Breath 14g Bag by Burnwell

About this brand

Burnwell Logo
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.

About this strain

Meat Breath

Meat Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Meat Breath is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.

