Indica

4.7 362 reviews

Mendo Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 34 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 362 reviews

Mendo Breath
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

Effects

250 people reported 1988 effects
Relaxed 74%
Sleepy 46%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 40%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

362

Find Mendo Breath nearby

Found in

Preview for Vanilla cannabis strains
Vanilla cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendo Montage
parent
Second strain parent
OGKB
parent
Strain
Mendo Breath
First strain child
Ghostbreath
child
Second strain child
Jelly Breath
child

Products with Mendo Breath

Show all

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sour Bubba, Golden Panda, Silverfalls Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Sour Bubba, Golden Panda, Silverfalls Kush, and More
5 cannabis strains for people who love vanilla
5 cannabis strains for people who love vanilla
Five Memorable Cannabis Strains, One Unforgettable Weekend
Five Memorable Cannabis Strains, One Unforgettable Weekend

