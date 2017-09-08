Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made with the finest cocoa powder, rich white chocolate, and cookie pieces, our smooth cookies and cream chocolates are nothing short of indulgent. They are the perfect excuse to let go after a long day at work – you’ve earned it.
on September 8th, 2017
These are a little stronger than their gummies but they are delicious!