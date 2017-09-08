 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Milk Chocolate

by BuudaBomb

About this product

Our classic chocolates are far from basic. Humble and modest flavours built from genuine organic milk chocolate with a hint of vanilla. Go ahead and have more than one, we know you’ve been craving them.

JenniferBilton

Got to try these at one of the Toronto cannabis festivals and they were amazing. I should've bought a full pack =(

About this brand

BuudaBomb is a trusted source for cannabis-infused edibles based in Toronto. All the edibles are cooked in a commercial kitchen and lab tested to ensure a reliable and consistent dosage of THC. Our edible line up of chocolates and gummy bears are intensely effective with a taste that rivals the candies you'd find in your local supermarket. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for health conscious cannabis consumers by providing an enjoyable and safe alternative while also educating the public about the therapeutic and medical values of cannabis.