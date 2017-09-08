Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Our classic chocolates are far from basic. Humble and modest flavours built from genuine organic milk chocolate with a hint of vanilla. Go ahead and have more than one, we know you’ve been craving them.
on September 8th, 2017
Got to try these at one of the Toronto cannabis festivals and they were amazing. I should've bought a full pack =(