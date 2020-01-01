About this product

THE PERFECT GROW CABINET FOR TALL HEALTHY PLANTS Minimize your time between harvests with the Medium Cabinet Garden™. A complete gardening system that uses the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient technology. Includes everything you need to cultivate your own organic produce, herbs, and spices in the shortest timeframe possible at home, year round. This 71"(H) x 20"(W) x 25"(D) cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use with all the components included—just plug it in, add water and grow. Start gardening indoors, year round, in a space not much bigger than a filing cabinet. For home growers who are interested in maximizing their output within a small footprint, this is the cabinet for you. GROW BIGGER & FASTER USING SUPERPONICS* SuperPonics*, a next generation hydroponic technology, supplies streams of nutrient-rich water solutions from the top down and from the bottom up. This advanced, user-friendly hydro setup enables growth rates up to 5 times quicker than soil. A hybrid of drip feed, bubble/aeroponics and deep water culture, SuperPonics provides your plants with multiple sources of nutrient-rich water solutions without restricting access to much-needed CO2. *Note: Every Cabinet Garden™ is also compatible with traditional soil-based growing of plants. SuperPonics is an option for those who prefer this method. We suggest exploring both options to see which is best for your lifestyle and gardening preferences. CONSTANT AIR EXCHANGE CREATES MASSIVE YIELDS Ultimately, every plant needs only air, water, and light to thrive and produce impressive yields. CO2 in the air is one of the most important ingredients your garden needs to grow, fueling the process of photosynthesis. As oxygen-rich air is expelled by the exhaust fan, new carbon dioxide-rich air is pulled into the chamber and distributed evenly via an internal circulation fan. Photosynthesis uses the CO2 in the air to create glucose, which is the fuel that plants use for both vegetative growth and flowering. This Cabinet Garden™ comes with our 3-piece airflow system to ensure that your plants have a surplus of the carbon dioxide they need to grow. 1. Internal Circulation Fan: Constant circulation within the growth chamber promotes thick stalk and strong branching, which provide the support needed for heavy fruiting plants. 2. Exhaust Fan: Light-cooling effects and a constant supply of outside air causes a light vacuum in the environment, ridding the chamber of used air and introducing new, CO2-rich air from outside the garden. 3. Activated Carbon Filter: Completely neutralizes the odors of even the most aromatic herbs and spices, filtering out odor-causing molecules before exhausting clean air back into your home. 300W FULL SPECTRUM LED LIGHTING SYSTEM Stepping up both lumens and photosynthetically-active radiation (PAR) versus the Small Cabinet Garden™, the 300W LED plus T5 side lighting gives your garden the complete spectrum it craves for high-yield production. This lighting system provides complete canopy penetration while maintaining cool temperatures to ensure the ideal growth conditions within the chamber. FULL WATERING & NUTRIENT AUTOMATION The Medium Cabinet Garden™ houses up to six plants in the main chamber, automatically supplying water and nutrient solution from the 10-gallon reservoir on preset intervals. Our top-feeding Drip System eliminates the risk posed by power outages, while the growth-accelerating Deep Water Culture system (DWC) with integrated Aeroponics sprayer moistens the roots with an easy-to-absorb aerated nutrient solution from the underside. With the included net trellis, this proprietary auto-watering system will produce 30% more growth while consuming 20% less energy than traditional systems. Simply clean and refill the reservoir every 1-2 weeks and check that it maintains the proper pH level, then sit back and enjoy the satisfaction of your high-yielding home garden. CLEAN BY DESIGN Adjustable reflective panels disperse light throughout the entire growth chamber, acting as a preventative measure against the common grow room enemies of mold and mildew. We consider maintenance and upkeep equally as important as the functional attributes of the cabinet, so we have eliminated every little crevice that dirt and bacteria might seek to use as a foothold. Mitigating this risk gives your garden the ability to dedicate all of its energy to growing big, developing strong branches, and producing beautiful flowers and fruits. INDUSTRY-LEADING CUSTOMER SUPPORT You're never on your own when you choose Cabinet Garden™. One of our most important goals it to provide on-going technical, educational, and customer support for the life of your cabinet. If you have more advanced questions, call one of our gardening experts for advice. It doesn't matter if you bought your cabinet yesterday or 5 years ago, you can count on our lifetime support guarantee.