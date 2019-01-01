About this product
AirVape OM Vaporizer has the unique quality of being powerful enough to create delicious vapor from wax and oil concentrates but compact enough to fit on your key chain. Delivering calmness in the chaos, this elegant, stealthy, and high-performance wax vaporizer is one of the most discreet on the market. But despite it's slight stature, AirVape OM delivers smooth, flavor-rich, and potent vapor on-the-go. With a key chain connection, you can carry the AirVape OM with you wherever you travel, and the USB charger enables you to power up from almost anywhere. The AirVape OM vape features a high-grade dual quartz rod atomizer for vaping waxy oils efficiently and thoroughly. Also compatible with oils, AirVape OM features a 510-threaded connection for attaching oil cartridges. The AirVape OM vaporizer is one of the stealthiest, most satisfying, and dynamic concentrate vaporizers out there. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Dual Quartz Atomizer Oil Cartridge Compatible Easy-to-Use Magnetic Attachments Super Stealthy
