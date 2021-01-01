CBDfx Soft Gel Capsules (25mg each)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Don’t bother tediously counting drops and watching the clock with CBD tinctures when you can just swallow a capsule and get on with your day! Made with full-spectrum, unfiltered CBD oil from organically grown hemp, CBDfx Soft Gel Capsules are among the easiest ways to incorporate the health & wellness benefits of hemp into your busy lifestyle. These CBDfx Capsules are simple and clean, packed with 25mg of raw CBD paired with essential cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and vitamins naturally distilled during the extraction process. The bottle contains 30 Capsules for a total of 750mg of CBD, enough to last you a full month if taken daily. If you're searching for the most straightforward, quickest, and convenient way to take a daily serving of CBD, these capsules are an all-around great option. Get Connected: CBDfx Hemp Capsules (750mg CBD total) Easy to Swallow (Oral) Supplement Natural Terpenes & Vitamins 25mg CBD per Capsule 30 Capsules per Bottle Unflavored Capsules Essential Amino Acids Proudly Made in the USA Full-Spectrum CBD Extract Organic & All-Natural Ingredients 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.