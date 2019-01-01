 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen, AHOL Edition

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

The Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer AHOL Edition blends the award-winning vapor production of the Aurora vape pen with the mind-bending patterns of Florida-based graffiti artist, AHOL Sniffs Glue. This low-temp, variable voltage wax pen features AHOL's signature repetition of droopy eyes in blue in white or red and black embellished on its sleek and slender pen-style frame. The Dr. Dabber x AHOL vaporizer comes bundled with a custom AHOL lapel, platinum-grade silicone honey mat, custom AHOL silicon container and loading tool--all packaged in a faux spray can container that pays homage to the namesake artist. Also included with the Dr. Dabber Aurora - AHOL are three premium wax atomizers, each offering a nuanced way to experience waxy oils. For even more customization, a variable voltage battery opens up a world of possibilities with 3 optimized heat settings. Magnetic locks on the atomizers, mouthpiece, and battery dispense with threading for swift connections. A ceramic shotgun mouthpiece offers improved airflow and a clog-free design. Dr. Dabber Aurora - AHOL Edition combines intensely flavorful and potent rips with the psychedelic vision of Florida's premiere graffiti artist to deliver a transcendent wax vaping experience. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Original Artwork by AHOL AHOL-Designed Stash Set 3 Premium Atomizers Variable Voltage (3 Heat Settings) Pocket-friendly Ceramic Shotgun Mouthpiece Snaptech Magnetic Connections USB Charging Low Temp Vapor Production

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.