Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen, AHOL Edition
$99.95MSRP
About this product
The Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer AHOL Edition blends the award-winning vapor production of the Aurora vape pen with the mind-bending patterns of Florida-based graffiti artist, AHOL Sniffs Glue. This low-temp, variable voltage wax pen features AHOL's signature repetition of droopy eyes in blue in white or red and black embellished on its sleek and slender pen-style frame. The Dr. Dabber x AHOL vaporizer comes bundled with a custom AHOL lapel, platinum-grade silicone honey mat, custom AHOL silicon container and loading tool--all packaged in a faux spray can container that pays homage to the namesake artist. Also included with the Dr. Dabber Aurora - AHOL are three premium wax atomizers, each offering a nuanced way to experience waxy oils. For even more customization, a variable voltage battery opens up a world of possibilities with 3 optimized heat settings. Magnetic locks on the atomizers, mouthpiece, and battery dispense with threading for swift connections. A ceramic shotgun mouthpiece offers improved airflow and a clog-free design. Dr. Dabber Aurora - AHOL Edition combines intensely flavorful and potent rips with the psychedelic vision of Florida's premiere graffiti artist to deliver a transcendent wax vaping experience. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Original Artwork by AHOL AHOL-Designed Stash Set 3 Premium Atomizers Variable Voltage (3 Heat Settings) Pocket-friendly Ceramic Shotgun Mouthpiece Snaptech Magnetic Connections USB Charging Low Temp Vapor Production
