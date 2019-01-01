Famous Brandz - Snoop Dogg Pounds “Battleship” Dab Rig & Water Pipe Combo
Travel into deep space with the Battleship! The Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe Dab Rig features a premium hand-blown borosilicate glass design with triple honeycomb turbine percolators that diffuse smoke three-fold for exceptionally pure, smooth hits. Compatible with both dry herb and wax concentrates, the Famous Brandz Battleship pipe comes with a quartz bucket, dome and nail, glass tool, and a dry herb bowl for smoking herb and wax at the same time. This 12.6" glass water pipe fits comfortably in hand with a tilted neck and flared mouthpiece for extra potent hits that will launch you into outer space. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs & wax 🌿🍯 Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds "Battleship" Rig Dual Compatible Water Pipe & Dab Rig Combo Triple-Stacked HoneyComb & Turbine Percs Angled Sidecar Neck Flared Mouthpiece 12.6" Inches Tall Snoop Dogg Pounds Logo Thick Scientific Glass Bong 14mm Ground Glass Connection Female Dry Herb Bowl Piece Included Dome, Nail & Quartz Bucket Included
