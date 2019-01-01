 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Famous Brandz - Snoop Dogg Pounds “Battleship” Dab Rig & Water Pipe Combo

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Travel into deep space with the Battleship! The Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe Dab Rig features a premium hand-blown borosilicate glass design with triple honeycomb turbine percolators that diffuse smoke three-fold for exceptionally pure, smooth hits. Compatible with both dry herb and wax concentrates, the Famous Brandz Battleship pipe comes with a quartz bucket, dome and nail, glass tool, and a dry herb bowl for smoking herb and wax at the same time. This 12.6" glass water pipe fits comfortably in hand with a tilted neck and flared mouthpiece for extra potent hits that will launch you into outer space. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs & wax 🌿🍯 Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds "Battleship" Rig Dual Compatible Water Pipe & Dab Rig Combo Triple-Stacked HoneyComb & Turbine Percs Angled Sidecar Neck Flared Mouthpiece 12.6" Inches Tall Snoop Dogg Pounds Logo Thick Scientific Glass Bong 14mm Ground Glass Connection Female Dry Herb Bowl Piece Included Dome, Nail & Quartz Bucket Included

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.