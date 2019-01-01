About this product
The GRAV Helix Hammer Bubbler is a compact 6" glass water pipe that delivers the smooth and potent hits of a bong with a smaller, more manageable size. A Venturi chamber mouthpiece includes three air holes that circulate smoke to cool each hit before inhalation. With no accessories needed, the GRAV Helix Hammer pipe is an extraordinarily refined version of the classic bubbler. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 6" Length 32mm Tubing Venturi Mouthpiece Borosilicate Glass Stabilizing Feet Fixed Downstem Diffuser Smooth, Flavorful Hits **Your pipe will come with one of the following label colors: Blue, Black, Red, Etch, White, Green or Purple
