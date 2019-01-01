About this product
The GRAV Coil Showerhead is a 12" glass water pipe that sends your rips spiraling through an advanced moisture-conditioning system. Designed for a higher water level, the chamber fills halfway for even smoother and cooler hits. When you take a rip, smoke is drawn to the top of the spiraling air path and percolated through a large showerhead at the bottom of the chamber. Each hit is extra moisture-conditioned. A stemless design makes using the GRAV Coil Showerhead easy. A thick and wide base keeps the unit stable during each wild ride. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 12" Height 14mm Funnel Bowl Fixed Showerhead Downstem Coil Perc GRAV Decal High Grade Glass Thick and Wide Base Extra Moisture **Your pipe will come with one of the following label colors: Blue, Black, Red, Etch, White, Green or Purple
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.