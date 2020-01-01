About this product

Drop the torch forever with the Hyer Big-E Rig! This must-have torchless dabbing accessory will easily convert your favorite glass bong or dab rig into a highly advanced and portable eRig vape. Simply attach your glass pipe of choice the patent-pending Hyer docking station and enjoy dynamic temperature stability that you just can't get with a torch. The Hyer Big-E Rig dock allows you to customize your dab sessions with precision temperature control between 320°F - 852°F, while a cordless design allows you to take this bad boy on the move. This exceedingly efficient eNail attachment comes with both male & female 14mm quartz bangers, an 18mm adapter, and an all-ceramic heating element that delivers smooth, flavor-rich rips from your finest wax concentrates. The adjustable clamping mechanism of the Hyer Big-E Rig is compatible with 90% of flat based water pipes & dab rigs on the market, including both flared base and beaker bottom bongs. The Big-E docking station measures about 6” inches across and can fit water pipes as small as 3.5” inches in diameter and as large as 5.5” inches in diameter. While torches can cause combustion and introduce harmful particles to your dabs, the Hyer Big-E features a removable, all-ceramic heating element that vaporizes wax in safe & hassle-free manner. The 30W ceramic heating element is placed below the quartz banger and extracts optimal flavor & potency from your wax concentrates by heating them beneath the point of combustion. Enjoy the same potent rips of a dab rig with a smoother, more flavorful profile expected from an eNail vape. Operating the Hyer Big-E is infinitely easier than using a torch to heat your nails & bangers, and much more precise. The docking station is equipped with an adjustable clamp that attaches to the base of your water pipe or dab rig. You can widen the clamp to fit the base of your pipe by twisting the knob on the side of the Hyer Big-E counterclockwise. Once your pipe is in place, tighten the clamp by twisting it clockwise. Rubber buffers on the clamps that will properly secure your glass without doing any damage as you tighten. Now attach the one of the included quartz nails to the downstem of your glass pipe. The Hyer Big-E features male, female, 14mm, and 18mm compatibility thanks to an array of included accessories. The 30W heating element inserts into the banger beneath the nail where it is held in place by rubber o-rings. To turn the Hyer Big-E Rig on, press & hold the power button down for 3 seconds and use the "+" or "-" buttons to choose a temperature. Then push the power button again to start heating up. The Hyer Big-E can reach temperatures as high as 852°F in as little as 90 seconds, delivering huge dabs from your glass pipes in no time at all. Lose the torch and start enjoying your dabs in a safer, portable, and more versatile way than ever before. Still on the fence? Read our in-depth blog post here about the Hyer Big-E Rig and decide if this e-nail is the right fit for you! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Made for Glass Bongs & Dab Rigs 💨 The Hyer Big-E Rig - eNail Vaporizer Precision Temp Control (320°F - 852°F) Adjustable Clamping Mechanism Cordless & Portable Torchless Dabbing Easy Setup & Use 90 Second Heating LED Function Indicator Soft Silicone Traction Grips Fits Flat Based & Beaker Bottom Bongs 30W Heating Element w. Rubber O-Rings Built-in USB Ports Charges Other Devices Hidden Wax Storage Container & Dab Tool Included Extension Cable for Taller Glass Pipes Fits Base Diameters Between 3.5"-5.5" inches Wide Hyer Big-E Rig Includes: 1 x Heating Element 1 x Docking Station 1 x 18mm Adapter 1 x Extension Cable 1 x Male Quartz Banger 1 x Female Quartz Banger 1 x USB Power/Charging Cord