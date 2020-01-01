Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey
by Airo Vapor
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
KandyPens answered the call for more power in your pocket with one of the only 350mAh 510-threaded vape batteries available. Ultra-compact and discreet even with pre-filled cartridges screwed on, the KandyPens 350mAh battery offers longer battery life for on-the-go use that keeps on going. Variable voltage lets you feel how you want with a few clicks of a button. Available in three sleek color schemes (Cherry Red, Black, White) with stylish KandyPens logos embellished on the shiny exterior, the KandyPens 350mAh vape pen battery looks just as good as it performs. The KandyPens 350mAh battery features a single-button control for easy operation. Press the button five times to turn it on & off. Press three times to adjust voltage. LED lights in the button and bottom of the pen are color-coded to indicate voltage level: Green - 3.7v Blue - 3.9v Red - 4.1v Click the button twice to enter sesh mode. The coil will stay heated for easy sharing and back-to-back hits. An included 510-threaded USB charger enables rapid charging from your car, computer, home, and more. Get Connected: KandyPens 350mAh 510-Thread Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Compatible with Industry Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges Three Color Schemes - Cherry Red, Black, White Variable Voltage (3.7v, 3.9v, 4.1v) 350mAh Battery Sesh Mode LED Lights Ultra-Compact USB Charging Universal 510-Threading Kandypens Insignia & Logo Concealable Vape Pen Design Measures 6" inches Long
Be the first to review this product.