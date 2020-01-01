Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$14.99MSRP
Pair your favorite brand of all-natural pre-rolled blunts wraps with this delightfully decorated rolling tray from King Palm. The Royal Party Rolling Tray measures 8” by 10” inches, a happy balance between sizable rolling space and portability when on the move. Easily roll from the comfort of your lap or use this tray for keeping your table clean & organized. The smooth coat finish on the top makes the King Palm Rolling Tray easy to wipe down while rounded edges ensure no materials get left behind. A King Palm gold crown logo is proudly adorned across the center with an assortment of King Palm Leaf Wraps in the background. Grab your favorite blunt wraps, grind up your materials, and enjoy a flat rolling surface anytime needed with the King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray. Get Connected: King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray 💨 High Quality Aluminum Smooth Top Coating Flat Rolling Surface 10” inches Long 8” inches Wide Rounded Edges Medium Metal Tray Great Gift for Stoners Portable & Travel-Friendly Gold King Palm Crown Logo
Be the first to review this product.