Sesh Supply Hydra, Triple Recycler Beaker Bottom Water Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$159.99MSRP
About this product
Appropriately named the Hydra for its near resemblance to the Greek multi-headed serpent, this Sesh Supply water pipe is a monster. Contained within a beaker bottom faberge egg body is a nine-spore Mango colored percolator topped with an additional three snaking reclyer arms. True to its name, the 11” Sesh Supply Hydra Triple Recycler is a powerful use of water that can tackle any size hit you dare to challenge. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Nine-spore Mango colored perc with three extra funnel recyclers Fixed 90 degree downstem with polished 14.5mm female joint Proudly designed in Savannah, GA Thick Scientific Branded Glass Highest Qaulity Materials Uses 14mm Male Bowl Faberge Egg Body Beaker Base 11” Tall
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.