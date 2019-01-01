About this product
All systems are go with Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds The Mothership, a 13.4" handblown water pipe with a powerful percolation system that delivers the smoothest rips in the galaxy. Featuring dual-dome, barrel percolators, The Mothership water pipe diffuses smoke into a purifying bed of water, cooling each hit before it reaches your palate. Expect thick, intensely flavorful clouds from a truly out-of-this-world water pipe. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Dual Dome Design Barrel Percolators 14mm Ground Glass Connection Flared Mouthpiece Vertical Neck 13.4" Length Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass
