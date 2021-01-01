Tasty Hemp Oil CBD Gummies (25mg CBD each)
About this product
Tasty Hemp Oil Gummy Bears are one of the most enjoyable and fun ways to remember to take your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and comes in an assortment of fruity flavors. Give these sweet bears a chance to prove themselves with a sample-sized 4 pack, or snag yourself a month-long supply of CBD with the full bottle containing 40 gummies formulated to provide a daily amount of essential CBD without the tedious routine and earthy tastes associated with sublingual CBD oil. Like other products made from hemp-derived CBD, these gummies contain minimal amounts of THC (less than .3%), not enough to cause any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Snag a bottle today and let Tasty Hemp Oil CBD Gummy Bears become the easiest part of your morning or nightly routine!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
