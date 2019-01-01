The Grav Android - 8” Dual Function Party Rig Bong
A party rig built to suit any & all of your needs, this unique scientific glass bong from Grav features dual compatible downstems for use with both dry herbs & wax concentrates, 2 mouthpieces that can be used simultaneously, and 2 percs housed within a mind-blowing inner chamber. The Grav Android gets its name from its dome shaped body and antenna-like mouthpieces & fixed downstems protruding from the sides. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax Concentrates 🌿 🍯 Grav Android Dual Function Water Pipe Bong & Dab Rig High Quality, Clear Borosilicate Glass Fixed Inline Percolator 8” inches Tall Unique Design 2 x Flared Mouthpieces 14mm Male & Female Joints 14mm Quartz Nail & Glass Dome Included 14mm Grav Taster® Bowl Piece Included Dual Compatible Scientific Glass Bong GRAV Android Decal Made in the USA
