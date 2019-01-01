 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Diesel

by Califari

Califari Cannabis Flower Lemon Diesel

$40.00MSRP

Lemon Diesel smells like lemon, tastes like diesel and will power your day with a mighty sativa kick start that will reduce pain and enhance motivation. This particular cannabis was grown in a secret lab and selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for it’s top notch traits. Famous rock poster artist Matt Leunig brings this strain to life with his far out style. Visit Califari.com to learn more. —Sativa hybrid with effects: uplifting, focused, creative, Pain relief

It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.