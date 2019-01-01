 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sunset Sherbet

by Califari

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Sunset Sherbet genetics lineage make it a natural Hollywood Star with such famed parent strains as Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, Cherry Pie and Durban Poison. A skunky sweet complex aroma with full body effects & a cerebral energy bolt are often associated with this plant. Califari's Chief Curator sourced the finest Sunset Sherbet grown indoors in Northern California. Visit Califari.com to learn more. Hybrid - Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing

About this brand

It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.