calmfetti™ drops 400mg CBD: 200mg CBG
by California Birthday
About this product
$29 calmfetti ™ is the perfect colorful blend of CBD & CBG for calming relaxation. Throw it up in the air and catch it in your mouth! Except, don't throw it up in the air. 16 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBG per dropper 400 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBG per bottle - 2:1 CBD / CBG - 400 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbg per bottle - 1oz (30ml) bottle - mint chocolate flavor - 13 mg of CBD per serving - 6 mg of CBG per serving - made with broad spectrum hemp extract - non-detectable THC - made with MCT oil & natural flavors - all hemp grown and produced in the USA - 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing) - cruelty free - vegan - non-GMO - gluten free - child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open - tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time Our mint chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It's about to get even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
About this brand
California Birthday
