CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.