  Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Cream 600

Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Cream 600

by CaniBrands

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cani-Mend is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and selected botanicals to ease muscle discomfort instantly. Formulated with coconut oil to promote hydration and protect the skin. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape, always! 600 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDA) Aloe vera Coconut oil Vitamins E & C 0% THC This hemp-derived CBD topical cream for muscle discomfort is easily absorbed into the skin to provide soothing relief to your muscles. Its light and airy texture makes it easy to apply and absorbs fast into the skin to provide instant relief to the affected area. Our CBD cream formulation with coconut oil provides greater hydration and moisturization to the skin. Our tube packaging makes the cream easy to apply whenever you need relief and is so sleek, you can easily throw it in your bag and be on your way. CBD cream is ideal for applying to larger muscle groups.

About this brand

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

