 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250

Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250

by CaniBrands

Write a review
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250
CaniBrands Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cani-Mend Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Cani-Mend is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract, rhodiola and ginger in a convenient and easy to carry CBD oral spray. This helps provide full-body relief instantly when you need it most. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape, always! 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBD-V, CBG) Organic Rhodiola Ginger Vitamins B & D3 0% THC Natural mint flavor This compact and easy-to-use CBD oral spray is our #1 selling product form. Feel the powerful effects of Cani-Mend as an ingestible, providing you full-body relief. This oral CBD spray is perfect for microdosing your CBD intake, with each dose (8 sprays) giving you precisely 5mg of CBD. Spray the product directly into your mouth on the inside of your cheek or under your tongue for rapid absorption. Its mess-free packaging allows for quick administration while on the go. Related products

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review