About this product

Cani-Mend is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract, rhodiola and ginger in a convenient and easy to carry CBD oral spray. This helps provide full-body relief instantly when you need it most. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape, always!



250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract

(CBD, CBD-V, CBG)

Organic Rhodiola

Ginger

Vitamins B & D3

0% THC

Natural mint flavor



This compact and easy-to-use CBD oral spray is our #1 selling product form. Feel the powerful effects of Cani-Mend as an ingestible, providing you full-body relief. This oral CBD spray is perfect for microdosing your CBD intake, with each dose (8 sprays) giving you precisely 5mg of CBD. Spray the product directly into your mouth on the inside of your cheek or under your tongue for rapid absorption. Its mess-free packaging allows for quick administration while on the go.



