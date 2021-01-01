 Loading…
Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

by CaniBrands

About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. Offered in a classic CBD oil for fast absorption. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution! 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV, CBDA) 30 mg of melatonin 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil designed to support your natural sleep cycle and promote a better night’s rest with 1500 mg of CBD and 30 mg of melatonin per bottle. This broad-spectrum CBD oil for sleep with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD and melatonin. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. CBD oil with melatonin can also be mixed into tea before bed to promote relaxation and sleep.

About this brand

CaniBrands Logo
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

