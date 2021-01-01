About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. Offered in a classic CBD oil for fast absorption. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution!



1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract

(CBD, CBG, CBDV, CBDA)

30 mg of melatonin

0% THC

Natural mint flavor



A CBD oil designed to support your natural sleep cycle and promote a better night’s rest with 1500 mg of CBD and 30 mg of melatonin per bottle. This broad-spectrum CBD oil for sleep with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD and melatonin. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. CBD oil with melatonin can also be mixed into tea before bed to promote relaxation and sleep.