  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Cann Lite Social Tonic (4-pack)

Cann Lite Social Tonic (4-pack)

by Cann

Cann Edibles Beverages Cann Lite Social Tonic (4-pack)

$16.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flavorful and crisp, Grapefruit Rosemary Lite is the perfect thing if you want something even lighter (only 9 calories!). It’s the same strength and simple ingredients (no fake sugar!) as Grapefruit Rosemary, but without the agave for a crisper taste and no-added-sugar.

About this brand

Cann Logo
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.