Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$16.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavorful and crisp, Grapefruit Rosemary Lite is the perfect thing if you want something even lighter (only 9 calories!). It’s the same strength and simple ingredients (no fake sugar!) as Grapefruit Rosemary, but without the agave for a crisper taste and no-added-sugar.
Be the first to review this product.