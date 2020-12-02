About this product
Flavorful and crisp, Grapefruit Rosemary Lite is the perfect thing if you want something even lighter (only 9 calories!). It’s the same strength and simple ingredients (no fake sugar!) as Grapefruit Rosemary, but without the agave for a crisper taste and no-added-sugar.
About this brand
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.