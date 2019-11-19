berrykerry
on November 19th, 2019
Just 2-3 pieces is all you really need to get the effect you want on this. It really buzzed me out and relaxed me at the end of the work day. I only need to take these a few times a day to feel nice the whole day.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The GANJA GUMMIES are designed to make your experience the same each time you enjoy the product. We ensure that every edible is at the highest regard for quality and consistency. GANJA GUMMIES are all natural, offered in a variety of fruit flavors, and easily dosable! Available in 100MG, 300MG, 500MG, 1000MG www.CANNABASICSUSA.com
on November 19th, 2019
Just 2-3 pieces is all you really need to get the effect you want on this. It really buzzed me out and relaxed me at the end of the work day. I only need to take these a few times a day to feel nice the whole day.
on November 19th, 2019
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5 stars for this product. My new favorite edible! Easily dosable and great for those with chronic pain.