Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

CBD: 12.12 % - CBDa: 13.41%, CBD: 0.36% Delta9-THC: 0.08% Strain: Berry Blossom Type: Hybrid Origin: Western Slope Colorado Storage: 55-58% humidity Strain Notes: Buds are light green with scattered purple hues while the flavor profile is floral with overtones of candied raspberries and acai berries. Effects: Creates a relaxing effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave focused for the day ahead. * Medical: Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Inflammation, Pain and Stress. * Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for evening usage.

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.