CBD: 12.12 % - CBDa: 13.41%, CBD: 0.36% Delta9-THC: 0.08% Strain: Berry Blossom Type: Hybrid Origin: Western Slope Colorado Storage: 55-58% humidity Strain Notes: Buds are light green with scattered purple hues while the flavor profile is floral with overtones of candied raspberries and acai berries. Effects: Creates a relaxing effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave focused for the day ahead. * Medical: Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Inflammation, Pain and Stress. * Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for evening usage.