About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 23.09% CBD: 17.74 Delta9-THC: 0.12% Strain: Imperial Haze THESE BEAUTIFUL PURPLE & GREEN BUDS WILL LEAVE YOU WANTING MORE! CROSSED WITH SUVER AND ANOTHER SUVER. AS THE NAME SAYS........ IT'S IMPERIAL Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene Read More on Terpenes Type: Hybrid Origin: New Mexico Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com