Extra Strength Capsule for Medium Dogs (60 count)

by Canna Companion Services, LLC

Ingredients per Capsule: Active: Hemp (Stalks and seeds) 355 mg Inactive: None Directions for Use: Administer one (1) capsule to canine twice daily. Capsule Size & Net Contents: Capsule: Size #2, 0.71 x 0.25 in (Length x Width) 18.00 x 6.35 mm (Length x Width) Net Contents for 60 Count: 0.75 oz (21.3 g) Warning & Cautionary Statement Administer during or after the animal has eaten to reduce incidence of gastrointestinal upset. Safe use in pregnant animals or animal intended for breeding has not been proven. If animal’s condition worsens or does not improve, stop product administration and consult your veterinarian. For animal use only; not for human consumption. Keep out of reach of children. In case of accidental overdose, contact a health professional immediately. Never change prescription medications without consulting your veterinarian.

Canna Companion is a unique blend of Cannabis sativa strains, frequently referred to as hemp, designed to enhance the benefits of the Cannabis plant while negating the ‘high-inducing’ capacity of THC. Each capsule and oil product contains a combination of phytocannabinoids, the main group of compounds in hemp; terpenes, which help to modulate phytocannabinoids; and flavonoids, which are found in a wide variety of foods we and our pets eat. All of these ingredients are naturally found in the cannabis hemp plant and complements a holistic approach to your pet’s medication regimen. Canna Companion is a proud member of the National Animal Supplement Council. Produced by Washington State licensed veterinarians, Canna Companion products are plant-based and contains neither soy, wheat, corn, nor gelatin. Animals, like humans, can benefit from the use of cannabis, which may help improve your pet’s quality of life. Cannabis is a beneficial supplement option for many individuals and comes in two main types: marijuana and hemp. While marijuana can be wonderful for humans, it’s not ideal for pets.