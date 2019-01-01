About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Pure .5G is proudly made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Pure 1G contains 963.4 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Pure 1G are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Pure 1G can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 10
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.