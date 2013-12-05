Canna Hemp
CBD Dabs Pure - .5G
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Pure .5G is proudly made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Pure 1G contains 963.4 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Pure 1G are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Pure 1G can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 10
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
