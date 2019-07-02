 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Lip Balm Cherried

CBD Lip Balm Cherried

by Canna Hemp

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Canna Hemp Topicals Balms CBD Lip Balm Cherried

$6.99MSRP

About this product

Soften and heal dry, cracked lips with Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Cherried. Blended with tangy red cherries with a hint of sugary candy, each chapstick contains 17.8 mg CBD and is free of THC. Other essential ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E will leave your lips feeling moisturized and soft throughout your day. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Margielee143

I love and definitely recommend this product to the highest. My lips get extremely dry and I live in Las Vegas,Nv where it gets hot outside and dry as hell. It makes my lips smooth instantly and keeps them hydrated for quite awhile. I also use to get cold sores a lot but they are definitely lest frequent using this product and it also clears them up faster when I do have them l. Cold sores use to be on my lip for about a week but as soon as I feel one coming on I put my chapstick on and within 3 days they are usually gone. I’m in love with this product. If I could give more than 5 stars I would

About this brand

Canna Hemp Logo
Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.