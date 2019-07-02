Margielee143 on July 2nd, 2019

I love and definitely recommend this product to the highest. My lips get extremely dry and I live in Las Vegas,Nv where it gets hot outside and dry as hell. It makes my lips smooth instantly and keeps them hydrated for quite awhile. I also use to get cold sores a lot but they are definitely lest frequent using this product and it also clears them up faster when I do have them l. Cold sores use to be on my lip for about a week but as soon as I feel one coming on I put my chapstick on and within 3 days they are usually gone. I’m in love with this product. If I could give more than 5 stars I would