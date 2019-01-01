About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Vape Pen Focus assists with boosting clarity and energy wherever you are, thanks to its sleek and discreet design. This pen features a TerpFX blend of Limonene a-Pinene, Humulene limonene, and B-Caryophyllene to help promote alertness, positivity, energy, and balance. CBD Vape Pen Focus contains 83.7 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws
