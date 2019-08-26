 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Broad Spectrum CBD Gel Capsules (THC FREE)

by Cannabidiol Life

5.033
Cannabidiol Life Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Broad Spectrum CBD Gel Capsules (THC FREE)

$65.00MSRP

About this product

These capsules are special because they go through one more manufacturing process in comparison to the other two we carry. This extra step, a more expensive step we might add, is the only way to confidently remove all remaining T.H.C. from our industrial hemp plants. Our third, and perhaps final, addition to our entire CBD capsule collection is a ZERO THC, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracted CBD gel cap. Just like our full spectrum CBD gel caps, these also contain 25mg of CBD along with several accompanying active phytocannabinoids. PRODUCT SPECIFICS: - 25 mg (+/- 1mg) of active phytocannabinoids - Whole plant source provides higher comparative cannabinoid percentages (CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC). - 0% THC per serving - HPMC (capsule) derived from vegetable cellulose SUGGESTED USE: - Take 1-3 ZERO-THC CBD gel caps per dose up to three times per day . Please see below for more guidance on dosage. - Take one gel cap for light to mild issues - Dealing with something a bit more intense? You are probably an ideal candidate for two gel caps per dose. - Lastly, taking three gel caps in a single dose is not uncommon, but we only recommend taking three if you have already tried a two capsule dose and still haven't received the wellness results you are looking for. Three capsule doses equal 75mg of CBD and perhaps another 5mg of cannabinoids within the whole hemp extract.

33 customer reviews

5.033

Karen863BB

These worked well for me, I felt the effects after not too long. I like these when I want to take CBD but don't want to eat sugar from gummies. Helps me relax. Great product!

AndyWarhol420

I would use these again and recommend to friends. Great Product.

ZippySp33dy

These help me feel less anxious but don't give me the brain fog I have encountered with some other CBD products I have tried, I assume that's because these are THC free, but it's perfect for my needs. Sometimes I feel stressed out at work and these help me relax, but remain focused to get it done.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.