CBD Krispy Cereal Marshmellow Treats - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 30mg (Pack of 2)
by CBD American Shaman
2 pieces
$9.95
These capsules are special because they go through one more manufacturing process in comparison to the other two we carry. This extra step, a more expensive step we might add, is the only way to confidently remove all remaining T.H.C. from our industrial hemp plants. Our third, and perhaps final, addition to our entire CBD capsule collection is a ZERO THC, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracted CBD gel cap. Just like our full spectrum CBD gel caps, these also contain 25mg of CBD along with several accompanying active phytocannabinoids. PRODUCT SPECIFICS: - 25 mg (+/- 1mg) of active phytocannabinoids - Whole plant source provides higher comparative cannabinoid percentages (CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC). - 0% THC per serving - HPMC (capsule) derived from vegetable cellulose SUGGESTED USE: - Take 1-3 ZERO-THC CBD gel caps per dose up to three times per day . Please see below for more guidance on dosage. - Take one gel cap for light to mild issues - Dealing with something a bit more intense? You are probably an ideal candidate for two gel caps per dose. - Lastly, taking three gel caps in a single dose is not uncommon, but we only recommend taking three if you have already tried a two capsule dose and still haven't received the wellness results you are looking for. Three capsule doses equal 75mg of CBD and perhaps another 5mg of cannabinoids within the whole hemp extract.
on August 26th, 2019
These worked well for me, I felt the effects after not too long. I like these when I want to take CBD but don't want to eat sugar from gummies. Helps me relax. Great product!
on August 13th, 2019
I would use these again and recommend to friends. Great Product.
on August 4th, 2019
These help me feel less anxious but don't give me the brain fog I have encountered with some other CBD products I have tried, I assume that's because these are THC free, but it's perfect for my needs. Sometimes I feel stressed out at work and these help me relax, but remain focused to get it done.
