These capsules are special because they go through one more manufacturing process in comparison to the other two we carry. This extra step, a more expensive step we might add, is the only way to confidently remove all remaining T.H.C. from our industrial hemp plants.



Our third, and perhaps final, addition to our entire CBD capsule collection is a ZERO THC, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracted CBD gel cap. Just like our full spectrum CBD gel caps, these also contain 25mg of CBD along with several accompanying active phytocannabinoids.



PRODUCT SPECIFICS:

- 25 mg (+/- 1mg) of active phytocannabinoids

- Whole plant source provides higher comparative cannabinoid percentages (CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC).

- 0% THC per serving

- HPMC (capsule) derived from vegetable cellulose



SUGGESTED USE:

- Take 1-3 ZERO-THC CBD gel caps per dose up to three times per day .



Please see below for more guidance on dosage.

- Take one gel cap for light to mild issues

- Dealing with something a bit more intense? You are probably an ideal candidate for two gel caps per dose.

- Lastly, taking three gel caps in a single dose is not uncommon, but we only recommend taking three if you have already tried a two capsule dose and still haven't received the wellness results you are looking for. Three capsule doses equal 75mg of CBD and perhaps another 5mg of cannabinoids within the whole hemp extract.