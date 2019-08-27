 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummies (Full Spectrum) Organic/Vegan/Non-GMO/Gluten Free

by Cannabidiol Life

4.945
$80.00MSRP

About this product

FULL PRODUCT DETAILS: -25mg of CBD per gummy -Up to 5mg of accompanying active phytocannabinoids -Less than 0.3% THC -30 CBD gummies per bottle -Flavors Include: Grape, Watermelon, Lemon, Fruit Punch, & Orange DESCRIPTION No Dyes, no artificial coloring, 100% natural, 100% made for you. INGREDIENTS: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bi- carbonate, Natural Flavor & Coloring, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Cannabidiol, Skullcap Extract, Passionflower Extract, L-Theanine.

45 customer reviews

4.945

Flubbabubb

Tried these about a month back. They tasted great, but I didn't like the sugar, and I left them in my car while I was at work, and came out to one giant gummy.

Karen863BB

These gummies are larger than I expected but you can tell the have a lot of CBD in them. Generally more is better so I approve. Overall they taste pretty good, especially considering they're vegan/organic. Liked over some other brands I've tried for vegan/organic gummies.

NateJay45

These are strong. They are larger than most of the gummies I have tried, but that's not a bad thing you can eat them in multiple bites. They are sweet but you can taste the hemp too which means you are getting a good dose of CBD imo.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.