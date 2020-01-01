 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Satin Skin Soothing Lotion

Satin Skin Soothing Lotion

by Cannabis Basics

Write a review
Cannabis Basics Topicals Lotions Satin Skin Soothing Lotion

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Your skin will fall in love. Healing Premium Cannabis Flower and essential-fatty-acid-rich Organic Hempseed Oil are blended with vitamin E, aloe and jojoba. Designed to alleviate pain and irritation from rashes, sunburns and dry, chapped skin. Aids with symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. This lotion is light, dries clean and is facial quality. Satin Skin Soothing Lotion nourishes, protects and rejuvenates your body’s largest organ, your skin. The lavender and lemon aromatherapy smells like lemon chiffon pie. Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Lemon with Aloe, Jojoba and Vitamin E.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Basics Logo
We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.