FlowerPot Vrod Premium Bundle (8016)
by Cannabis HardwareWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Flowerpot is the Vaporizer commonly known as the "End Game Vaporizer" within the Cannabis Hardware market. The FlowerPot has been carefully engineered to give you the hardest vaporized "Bong Rips" in existence today. The design, the quality and the materials have been carefully chosen for an immaculate vapor path and has all the versatility you will ever need with its dual purpose, vaping flower and/or concentrates. The FlowerPot Vrod Premium Kit is carefully put together to give you the signature "FlowerPot Experience". This kit is a plug and play kit, just add your herb and concentrates! The FlowerPot Vrod is the premiere desktop twax vaporizer. SIC 28mm Dish for Massive Dabs Vape Flower and Concentrates from the Same Rig Everything You Need In One Bundle Massive Airflow Grade 2 Titanium *220V AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. EMAIL SUPPORT@NEWVAPE.COM TO SUBMIT REQUEST. Includes: Vrod Head Assembly (7003) Universal Carb Cap with Insulated Scoop Dabber (7027) Shovelhead Bowl Assembly (3097) 14mm Post (3099) Titanium 3/4" Screen - USA (3103) NV Single PID Controller (9089) or Auber RDK300 (9319) Enail Handle (2943) Single PID Stand (3273) or Auber PID Stand (3329) Heat Post with Insulator ver 3 (3196) 14mm Super Slit Rig (9385) 13" Laser Cut Foam Insert for 8016 (3120) 13" Weather Proof Case (9200) 3" Arm band Grinder - Black (3076) 8" NV Logo Dab Mat (9380) 20mm NV Coil (9322) Choice of Power Cord (9250-9251-9252-9253)
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.