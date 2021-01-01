About this product
The Flowerpot is the Vaporizer commonly known as the "End Game Vaporizer" within the Cannabis Hardware market. The FlowerPot has been carefully engineered to give you the hardest vaporized "Bong Rips" in existence today. The design, the quality and the materials have been carefully chosen for an immaculate vapor path and has all the versatility you will ever need with its dual purpose, vaping flower and/or concentrates.
The FlowerPot Vrod Premium Kit is carefully put together to give you the signature "FlowerPot Experience". This kit is a plug and play kit, just add your herb and concentrates!
The FlowerPot Vrod is the premiere desktop twax vaporizer.
SIC 28mm Dish for Massive Dabs
Vape Flower and Concentrates from the Same Rig
Everything You Need In One Bundle
Massive Airflow
Grade 2 Titanium
*220V AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. EMAIL SUPPORT@NEWVAPE.COM TO SUBMIT REQUEST.
Includes:
Vrod Head Assembly (7003)
Universal Carb Cap with Insulated Scoop Dabber (7027)
Shovelhead Bowl Assembly (3097)
14mm Post (3099)
Titanium 3/4" Screen - USA (3103)
NV Single PID Controller (9089) or Auber RDK300 (9319)
Enail Handle (2943)
Single PID Stand (3273) or Auber PID Stand (3329)
Heat Post with Insulator ver 3 (3196)
14mm Super Slit Rig (9385)
13" Laser Cut Foam Insert for 8016 (3120)
13" Weather Proof Case (9200)
3" Arm band Grinder - Black (3076)
8" NV Logo Dab Mat (9380)
20mm NV Coil (9322)
Choice of Power Cord (9250-9251-9252-9253)
The FlowerPot Vrod Premium Kit is carefully put together to give you the signature "FlowerPot Experience". This kit is a plug and play kit, just add your herb and concentrates!
The FlowerPot Vrod is the premiere desktop twax vaporizer.
SIC 28mm Dish for Massive Dabs
Vape Flower and Concentrates from the Same Rig
Everything You Need In One Bundle
Massive Airflow
Grade 2 Titanium
*220V AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. EMAIL SUPPORT@NEWVAPE.COM TO SUBMIT REQUEST.
Includes:
Vrod Head Assembly (7003)
Universal Carb Cap with Insulated Scoop Dabber (7027)
Shovelhead Bowl Assembly (3097)
14mm Post (3099)
Titanium 3/4" Screen - USA (3103)
NV Single PID Controller (9089) or Auber RDK300 (9319)
Enail Handle (2943)
Single PID Stand (3273) or Auber PID Stand (3329)
Heat Post with Insulator ver 3 (3196)
14mm Super Slit Rig (9385)
13" Laser Cut Foam Insert for 8016 (3120)
13" Weather Proof Case (9200)
3" Arm band Grinder - Black (3076)
8" NV Logo Dab Mat (9380)
20mm NV Coil (9322)
Choice of Power Cord (9250-9251-9252-9253)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
Hello, we are Cannabis Hardware, a small team of cannabis enthusiasts on a relentless pursuit to improve our personal experiences with cannabis. Our diverse team is composed of engineers, machinists, and marketers who have united in order to provide unique solutions for century old problems with smoking marijuana. For over a decade we have been manufacturing innovative products that have shaped the cannabis industry.
Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go.
At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market.
We accomplish this goal by:
Using the highest quality materials
Constantly improving our products
Providing first-class customer service
All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market.
At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.
Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go.
At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market.
We accomplish this goal by:
Using the highest quality materials
Constantly improving our products
Providing first-class customer service
All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market.
At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.