About this product

Dispensary insurance is designed to protect your product, liability and loss of income in the event of a loss. Your business is worth a lot to you and protecting it with liability insurance is extremely important. If a customer is to sue you for negligence you would need to defend your company and any potential settlements. Your property and inventory may also be at risk for theft, fire, vandalism, Explosion, Hail, Water or any catastrophic loss. Protecting your Dispensary with insurance may be the only answer to sustaining a claim situation.