STRAWBERRY DIESEL X COOKIES – 10 PACK
by Cannabis Seeds USAWrite a review
About this product
We crossed a Diesel with a Strawberry Haze bringing you a unique sweet and sour sativa that will blast your mind into outer space because of its sativa lineage, so get off the couch and get ready to do some daytime chores. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/strawberry-diesel-cookies-10-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Sour Strawberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
