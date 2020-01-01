 Loading…

STRAWBERRY DIESEL X COOKIES – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

We crossed a Diesel with a Strawberry Haze bringing you a unique sweet and sour sativa that will blast your mind into outer space because of its sativa lineage, so get off the couch and get ready to do some daytime chores. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/strawberry-diesel-cookies-10-pack/

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

Sour Strawberry

Sour Strawberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

