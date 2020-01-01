 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 5 Days in Jamaica - Where you can buy Pot in a store legally

5 Days in Jamaica - Where you can buy Pot in a store legally

by CannabisCaravan.com

$799.00MSRP

5 Days at our favorite Reefer Friendly Resort - Land in Jamaica - 5 minutes from Airport you will be lighting up amazing Fat Joints From $799 - 5 Days at Mangos Jamaica Resort All Meals - Snacks - Alcoholic and Non Alcohol drinks - R/T Airfare - with Stop at Herb Shop Choice of Excursion: 1- 9 Mile - Bob Marley Birthplace & Experience Tour 2- Ricks Cafe with stop at Island Strains Herb House Gift Bag with Coupon for free joint

REEFER RETREATS from $649.00 - Jamaica Vacations - All Inclusive with Airfare, R/T Transfers to Resort, Stop over at Legal Ganja Store for purchase,, All Meals, Snacks, Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic Beverages, Excursion, Arrival Gift & more...